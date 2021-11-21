Showtime! AnimeFesta Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season of adult anime premiered on October 3

The official YouTube channel for the adult anime programming block AnimeFesta announced on Monday that Showtime! ~Uta no O-nee-san Datte Shitai~ (Even the Songstress Wants to Do It), the adaptation of Mai Girigiri 's Showtime! ~Minami O-nee-san Datte H Shitai~ (Even Miss Minami Wants to Have Sex) manga, will get a second season.

The first season starred:

Rikka Kitami as Minami Takasaki



as Minami Takasaki Hasshinsen as Shōji Fujimoto

Airi Akatsuki as Kana Fujimoto

as Kana Fujimoto Kanade Shirakami as Kazuhiro O-nii-san

as Kazuhiro O-nii-san Alice Sakurai as Pao-tan

Unlike many of the previous AnimeFesta projects, the main cast is the same for both the "on-air version" and the more explicit "premium version" of the anime.

The anime's premium version premiered first on the AnimeFesta service on October 3, and the on-air version also premiered on October 3. AnimeFesta 's YouTube channel and other services also streamed the on-air version.

The story of Showtime! ~Uta no O-nee-san Datte Shitai~ begins when Shōji Fujimoto, a widowed single father who aspires to be a picture book author, encounters Minami Takasaki, a singing idol on the children's educational show O-nee-san to Uta-ou! (Let's Sing Along With Our Songstress!), outside work. As a television idol for children, Minami is lonely in her private life and is not allowed to fall in love. Any scandals are absolutely prohibited. Thus begins an adult love story with a songstress.

Saburou Miura ( My Matchmaking Partner is a Student, An Aggressive Troublemaker ) directed and wrote the scripts for the anime at Rabbit Gate . Kenichi Hamazaki designed the characters, and LAZZ was the chief animation director.

Suiseisha published the manga in print on September 21. Girigiri also released the manga under the different title Uta no O-nee-san Datte H Shitai ~Konna Kao, TV no Mae no Minna niwa Miserarenai yo .