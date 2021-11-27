Akuma-kun Cast's Yūko Mita, Toshio Furukawa Return for New Anime

New visual teases next generation of Akuma, Mephisto

The official website for the latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime unveiled the full version of the new teaser visual for the upcoming anime project of Shigeru Mizuki 's Akuma-kun manga. The website also announced that Yūko Mita and Toshio Furukawa are returning from the previous anime to voice the "Akuma I/Shingo Umoregi" and Mesphisto II, respectively.

Notably, the visual shows not Akuma I and Mephisto II, but the new protagonist Akuma II/Ichirō Umoregi and Mephisto III. Furukawa will play both Mephisto II and Mephisto III. The visual's tagline reads, "What is your happiness?"

The " Shigeru Mizuki 's 100th Brithday Celebration" event will announce more of the cast next March.

The full visual was first unveiled during the "Gegege-ki 2021" event on Saturday. Both projects are two of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old.

Junichi Sato ( Aria franchise , Sailor Moon ) is the Akuma-kun anime project's chief director, while Fumitoshi Oizaki ( A Centaur's Life , Romeo × Juliet ) is the series director. Sato previously directed Akuma-kun TV anime and its two films in 1989-1990. Hiroshi Ohnogi (2018 GeGeGe no Kitarō , Noein - to your other self ) is overseeing the series scripts.

The manga previously inspired a television anime in 1989-1990. Two anime films premiered in 1989 and 1990. The manga also inspired several live-action adaptations.

Mizuki drew the original manga in 1963-1964, and he drew several other series in the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s. The manga follows the titular "Akuma-kun," a boy who uses the powers of demons to help the world stay at peace.

