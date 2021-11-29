Teaser Trailer Posted for Enigma Archives: Rain Code

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a teaser trailer for its and TooKyo Games' new Enigma Archives: Rain Code ( Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code ) game on Monday.

The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka , composer Masafumi Takada , and designer Rui Komatsuzaki .

The staff did not reveal any other details such as platforms or release date. Kodaka stated in an interview with Famitsu, "I think the game will be a mystery adventure that no one has ever seen before."



Source: Press release