Teaser Trailer Posted for Enigma Archives: Rain Code
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Spike Chunsoft launched teaser websites for upcoming "dark fantasy mystery" game
Spike Chunsoft began streaming a teaser trailer for its and TooKyo Games' new Enigma Archives: Rain Code (Chō Tantei Jikenbo Rain Code) game on Monday.
The new "dark fantasy mystery" game reunites the main staff of the Danganronpa games, including scenario writer Kazutaka Kodaka, composer Masafumi Takada, and designer Rui Komatsuzaki.
The staff did not reveal any other details such as platforms or release date. Kodaka stated in an interview with Famitsu, "I think the game will be a mystery adventure that no one has ever seen before."
Source: Press release