Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Game's 8th, Final Volume Launches for PC on February 25

The official website for Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game revealed on Friday that the series' eighth and final volume will launch for PC on February 25. The website also unveiled a new key visual by character designer Akio Watanabe .

Reservations for the game's special edition will also include special colored paper with an illustration by Watanabe as well as a box that can fit all nine volumes, including volume 5.5. The special edition will also include an art book and tapestry.

Prototype released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 01&02 on the Nintendo Switch in June 2020, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 03 in July 2020. The company published Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 04 digitally for Switch in September 2020, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 05 digitally for Switch in November 2020. Prototype released the sixth volume (pictured right) of the game for Switch on September 22. The sixth volume launched on PC via Steam in April 2019.

Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The seventh volume launched on PC via Steam in July 2020.

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing released an English dub . The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched in July 2019, and it opened in theaters in Japan in November 2020. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.