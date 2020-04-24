Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Anime Unveils English Dub Cast

Frontwing announced the English dub cast for its Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime on Thursday. Sound Cadence Studios is producing the dub . The English dub will be included on the Blu-ray Disc release of the anime.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime is based on Frontwing 's game of the same name. The anime opened in March 2019 at Tokyo's EJ Anime Theater Shinjuku and at four other theaters in Japan. The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched last July. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.

Anime director Tensho founded the new animation studio Bibury Animation Studio to produce the anime as its first work. Tensho also wrote and supervised the scripts. Akio Watanabe , the original character designer for the Grisaia franchise , served as the anime's character designer and chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa planned and produced the anime. Frontwing funded the anime on its own instead of using a production committee.