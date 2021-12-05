Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's Yasuhiro Irie, Studio 3Hz Unveil Healer Girl Anime's Opening, Song Artists, Spring 2022 Debut

The official website for Healer Girl , "a bold, new form of musical healing animation" from Studio 3Hz , posted on Sunday the television anime's opening animation, theme song artists, and Spring 2022 premiere. The animation sequence features the opening theme song "Feel You, Heal You" by the anime's own voice actress unit Healer Girls.

Healer Girls also performs the as-yet-unrevealed ending theme song. The voice actresses will perform a "Healing Theater" stage reading and mini live concert for the anime on March 6 at Tokyo's Science Hall.

The anime depicts the world of "Healer Girls" — high school girls who cure people with singing.

In real life, "Healer Girls" is a new voice actress unit that is just starting this year. The unit's members are leading the anime's main cast (from left to right in the image above):

Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is supervising the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) is designing the characters.

