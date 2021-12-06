News
Birdie Wing Original Golf TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Additional Cast, Staff
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-, Bandai Namco Pictures' new original golf television anime, unveiled on Monday additional cast, staff, and the first promotional video:
The newly announced cast includes:
- Ami Koshimizu as Amane Shinjо̄
- Akira Sekine as Lily Lipman
- Toru Furuya as Reiya Amuro
- Shūichi Ikeda as Leo Millafoden
Kotaro Nakagawa (Code Geass) and Hironori Anazawa (Scarlet Nexus) are composing the music.
Bandai Namco Pictures describes the anime as a youth story centering on two young women golfers named Eve and Aoi Amawashi. The two come from completely different backgrounds, and have the completely opposite play styles, and together they will shake the world of golf.
Akari Kitō plays Eve, while Asami Seto plays Aoi Amawashi.
Takayuki Inagaki (Desert Punk, Rosario + Vampire, Chio's School Road, Ninja Box) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures, and Yousuke Kuroda (Mobile Suit Gundam 00, My Hero Academia) is in charge of the series scripts. Kohmi Hirose is performing the anime's theme song. Professional golf coach and Junior World Golf Championship Japan team coach Tōru Inoue is overseeing the anime. Bandai Namco Pictures is producing the anime in association with the Global Golf Media Group.
