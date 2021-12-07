Takeshi Fujishiro Ends RiriRe Customize Manga on January 3

Manga about modeler who works as armorsmith in fantasy world launched in July 2019

The latest chapter of Takeshi Fujishiro 's RiriRe Customize - Modeler mo Isekai de Renkinjutsushi!? (Even a Modeler is an Alchemist in a Parallel World?!) manga revealed on Monday that the manga will end with its next chapter on January 3.

The manga centers on Kyōya Sendō, a professional modeler. One day, a girl from another world named Riri appears before him. Mistaking the sleeping Riri for a model, he takes and repairs the girl's damaged armor. But the event whisks Kyōya away to Riri's world as well, where his skill allows him to repair and customize the magical armor of that world's girl warriors.

Fujishiro launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website and app in July 2019. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 11.

Fujishiro also drew the Nagasarete Airantou manga. The manga's 2007 anime adaptation streamed briefly with subtitles on the now-defunct Daisuki streaming service.