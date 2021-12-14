News
Chocobo GP Switch Racing Game's Trailer Reveals March 10 Release, Free-to-Download Version
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will release its new Chocobo GP racing game for Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. The game will get a free-to-download version titled Chocobo GP Lite at launch. The company streamed an release date announcement trailer:
Chocobo GP Lite will feature the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and local and online multiplayer for up to eight players if hosted by a friend. The free-to-download version will also feature 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Players can transfer save data from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game.
Square Enix describes the game:
A thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe is coming to Nintendo Switch™ in 2022. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise, players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!
The game will include a story mode and custom races, as well as in-game online tournaments supporting up to 64 players. The game features a roster of characters drawn from Final Fantasy games, as well as original characters.
Source: Square Enix via Gematsu