Chocobo GP Switch Racing Game's Trailer Reveals March 10 Release, Free-to-Download Version

Game gets free-to-download version at launch

Square Enix announced on Tuesday that it will release its new Chocobo GP racing game for Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. The game will get a free-to-download version titled Chocobo GP Lite at launch. The company streamed an release date announcement trailer:

Chocobo GP Lite will feature the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and local and online multiplayer for up to eight players if hosted by a friend. The free-to-download version will also feature 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Players can transfer save data from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game.

Square Enix describes the game:

A thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe is coming to Nintendo Switch™ in 2022. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise , players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!

The game will include a story mode and custom races, as well as in-game online tournaments supporting up to 64 players. The game features a roster of characters drawn from Final Fantasy games, as well as original characters.

Source: Square Enix via Gematsu