News
Square Enix Unveils Chocobo GP Racing Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Switch game ships in 2022
Nintendo revealed during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Chocobo GP racing game. The game will ship for the Switch in 2022.
Square Enix describes the game:
A thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe is coming to Nintendo Switch™ in 2022. Featuring a variety of whimsical characters from across the franchise, players will be able to dash to the finish as the game's namesake and star, Chocobo and friends. Chocobo GP will challenge racers to master courses from well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY® series locations. Set off on a new journey with Chocobo and friends as they enter a racing tournament to win an unbelievable reward: a wish for anything their heart desires!
The game will include a story mode and custom races, as well as in-game online tournaments supporting up to 64 players. The game features a roster of characters drawn from Final Fantasy games, as well as original characters.
Sources: Nintendo's YouTube channel, Square Enix