Bocchi the Rock! TV Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Cast, Staff, 2022 Premiere

Visual unveiled for anime based on 4-panel band manga

The official website for the anime of Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! manga began streaming a teaser video, and it reveals a main cast member, staff, visual, and 2022 premiere.

Yoshino Aoyama will play the main character Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō.

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) is designing the characters.

The manga's story follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Hamaji launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Max in December 2017. Houbunsha published the third volume in February.