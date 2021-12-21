DNF Duel Fighting Game's Trailer Reveals Summer 2022 Debut

The YouTube channel for the DNF Duel fighting game for the Dungeon Fighter Online ( Arad Senki ) franchise began streaming a trailer on Sunday. The trailer revealed the game's summer 2022 debut for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Neople , Eighting, and Arc System Works announced the title at the "Dungeon & Fighter Universe Festival" event in South Korea in December 2020. The game uses Unreal Engine.

Neople , a subsidiary of South Korea's Nexon game development company, released the Dungeon & Fighter multiplayer beat 'em up PC game in South Korea in 2005. The game launched in Japan under the title Arad Senki in 2006. The game launched in North America under the title Dungeon Fighter Online in 2010 and ended service in 2013. A global version of the game with English text later launched in 2015.

GONZO and GK Entertainment produced the Slap Up Party: Arad Senki television anime series based on the game in 2009. The show aired for 26 episodes.

LIDEN FILMS produced a new anime in the franchise titled Arad: Gyakuten no Gear ( Arad: Reversal of Fate , pictured at right). The series premiered in Japan on July 3, 2020, although the show debuted first in China in April 2020. The anime, billed as a "Season 2," was originally slated for 2019.



Source: DNF Duel's TouTube channel via Otakomu