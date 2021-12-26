Fanfare of Adolescence Anime Reveals Promo Video, 3 New Cast Members, More Staff

Aniplex revealed a promotional video on Sunday for its original television anime Fanfare of Adolescence ( Gunjō no Fanfare ). The company also revealed three more cast members and more staff members.

The new cast members include: (from left to right in above image)

Takahiro Sakurai as Yutaka Asahi a unique instructor with a weird way of talking

as Yutaka Asahi a unique instructor with a weird way of talking Hiroki Touchi as Kazuo Nohira, a strict demon-like instructor

as Kazuo Nohira, a strict demon-like instructor Lynn as Tako Kitami, an employee at the talent agency to which Yū belongs

The newly revealed additional staff includes:

The anime will premiere in spring 2022 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and MBS in Japan.

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at studio Lay-duce ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ). Hiro Kanzaki ( Eromanga Sensei , EUREKA SEVEN AO , Oreimo ) is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , The Seven Deadly Sins ) is composing the music.

The anime stars: (from left to right in above image)

Natsuki Hanae as Amane Grace

as Amane Grace Shougo Yano as Yū Arimura

as Yū Arimura Shimba Tsuchiya as Shun Kazanami

Additional cast includes:

The story takes place at a horse racing academy that trains boys to become jockeys. The three-year academy is very competitive, and those who wish to enter must not only pass an academic test but a physical and fitness test as well. Yū Arimura is a former popular idol who becomes enamored with horse racing after seeing it for the first time, and wants to join the academy. Shun Kazanami was raised on an island, and only experienced horse races through radio broadcasts growing up. Amane comes from a high-class family in England, and his father is a former jockey. Amane has previously attended horse racing academies in various countries. The show follows these three 15-year-old boys and others at the academy.