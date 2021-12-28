News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 13-19

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 5th week

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19 116,657 2,162,697
2 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29 60,555 519,556
3 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3 33,796 103,816
4 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 29,638 2,365,783
5 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 28,075 4,219,343
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 27,260 7,038,121
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 26,432 4,579,273
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 15,913 2,464,196
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 14,234 4,242,081
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,903 2,970,388
11 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12 10,472 951,634
12 NSw Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Playism December 16 10,374 10,374
13 NSw Pui Pui Molcar: Let's! Molcar Party! Bandai Namco Entertainment December 16 10,184 10,184
14 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 9,314 853,602
15 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Microsoft Japan October 26 7,620 25,906
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 7,341 1,162,581
17 NSw Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Nintendo October 8 7,255 31,646
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 6,982 659,311
19 NSw Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment December 2 6,538 26,823
20 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 6,454 646,541

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 6-12
