News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 13-19
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Pokémon Shining Pearl stays at #1 for 5th week
Japan's Game Ranking: December 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19
|116,657
|2,162,697
|2
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29
|60,555
|519,556
|3
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3
|33,796
|103,816
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|29,638
|2,365,783
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|28,075
|4,219,343
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|27,260
|7,038,121
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|26,432
|4,579,273
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|15,913
|2,464,196
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|14,234
|4,242,081
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|13,903
|2,970,388
|11
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12
|10,472
|951,634
|12
|NSw
|Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
|Playism
|December 16
|10,374
|10,374
|13
|NSw
|Pui Pui Molcar: Let's! Molcar Party!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|December 16
|10,184
|10,184
|14
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|9,314
|853,602
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|October 26
|7,620
|25,906
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|7,341
|1,162,581
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion
|Nintendo
|October 8
|7,255
|31,646
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|6,982
|659,311
|19
|NSw
|Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|December 2
|6,538
|26,823
|20
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|6,454
|646,541
Source: Famitsu