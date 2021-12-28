WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

1st 2 episodes stream with English subtitles

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) and Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan ) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon."

Episode 1

Episode 2

Fuzi describes the story:

A devastated world ── Androids and robots live there. "Poppy" is an android that looks like a human. Android "Punkun" who is not interested in human. One night, a star fell in front of them looking up at the sky ...

The cast includes:

Yoshibe is directing the anime at Wit Studio . Yoshibe is also in charge of storyboard art, direction, and editing. Aoi Umeki is the assistant director. Naoki Sato, Fuzi, and Yoshibe are writing the script. Yamato Kasai from Mili and Neru are composing the music. lighton HIOKI, and Ao Fujimori are the key animators. Miyuki Kowata is in charge of color setting and finish animation. Fuzi, light, and sowiti are designing the characters. Tsuyoshi Kusano is the lux font designer. Fuzi and tokiki are the concept artists. Miu Niyamoto is the background director at Studio RUFUS , and Perryko Kitajima is in charge of the background board at Wit Studio . Miu Miyamoto , E-CHO, and tokiki are the background artists at Studio RUFUS . Azuma is the compositing director and is also a compositing artist with Yoshibe.

Katsuhiro Nakajima is in charge of the sound effects. Rio Mitsuyama is handling studio adjustment at recording studio SSS Studio. Saori Mannen is the studio assistant. Watanabe Yusuke is the sound director, and Tsukiho Saito is the sound production manager at HALF HP STUDIO . Tetsuya Nakatake and Shо̄ Ohtani are the animation producers. Ayaka Sasaki is the line manager.

The concept of The Missing 8 debuted in July 2019 in a music video by Fuzi and Neru - 0verf1ow (feat. Luschka & Panaman). A second video with Neru - 0ptimi2er (feat. Luschka & Mas Kimura) launched in March 2020.