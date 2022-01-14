Demon Slayer Voice Actor Natsuki Hanae Self-Isolates Due to Possible COVID-19 Close Contact

Voice actor rents room to continue recording, isolate away from family

Talent agency Across Entertainment announced on Friday that voice actor Natsuki Hanae is self-isolating after being in close contact with a staff member who tested positive on a routine PCR test on Friday. The agency is postponing a special event for the The Duke of Death and His Maid anime that was slated to be held on Saturday. Hanae was scheduled to appear at the event

Hanae himself posted on Twitter that he is renting a room where he can isolate away from his family and also continue recording. He added that he is currently feeling fine.

Hanae is currently starring in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime as Tanjirō Kamado. Other currently airing or upcoming anime he is cast in includes Heroine Tarumono! Kiraware Heroine to Naisho no O-Shigoto ; Love All Play ; Fanfare of Adolescence ; Summer Time Rendering ; Goodbye, Don Glees! ; Platinum End ; The Case Study of Vanitas ; Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 ; Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ; Sabikui Bisco ; and The Duke of Death and His Maid second season.



Image via Across Entertainment