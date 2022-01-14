Macross 7 Basara Explosion 2022 Concert Streams Globally

Concert begins streaming on January 28 at 5:00 a.m. EST

Macross ' official website announced on Thursday that the " MACROSS 7 BASARA EXPLOSION 2022 from FIRE BOMBER Supported by SANKYO " concert for the franchise 's 40th anniversary will livestream worldwide on January 28 at 5:00 a.m. EST (7:00 p.m. JST) in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Macao, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the United States. The archive stream will be available until February 3 at 9:59 a.m. EST (11:59 p.m. JST).

The first concert took place at Zepp Yokohama on January 9. The livestream will be of the final show at Zepp DiverCity Tokyo. Tickets for the livestream are currently available for purchase.



The " SANKYO presents Macross F Galaxy Live 2021 ~Madamada Futari wa Kore kara! Watashitachi no Uta wo Kike!," the Macross Frontier concert featuring May'n and Megumi Nakajima , streamed globally on November 10. It was the first standalone live Macross Frontier concert in over a decade.

The film opened on October 8, together with the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film. Yoko Kanno composed the short's theme song "Toki no Meikyū" (Labyrinth of Time).

The song's CD single launched on November 10. The single includes another song composed by Kanno and sung by May'n as Sheryl and Megumi Nakajima as Ranka.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.