May'n, Megumi Nakajima's Macross Frontier Concert Streams Worldwide on November 10

"MacrossF Galaxy Live 2021 – Revenge" streams for 24 hours

" SANKYO presents Macross F Galaxy Live 2021 ~Madamada Futari wa Kore kara! Watashitachi no Uta wo Kike!," the Macross Frontier concert featuring May'n (Sheryl Nome) and Megumi Nakajima (Ranka Lee), will stream globally on the Live Viewing Japan event website for 24 hours, starting on November 10 at 5:00 a.m. EST. The concert will take place at Makuhari Event Hall in Japan. The event will also screen in theaters in Japan.

This will be the first standalone live Macross Frontier concert in over a decade. This also marks the first time May'n and Nakajima will perform a livestream concert for a worldwide audience.

The concert was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the Japanese government's declaration of the state of emergency. The concert was scheduled for February at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium's Gymnasium 1 in Tokyo.

The film will open on October 8, together with the Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film. Yoko Kanno is composing the short's theme song "Toki no Meikyū" (Labyrinth of Time).

The song's CD single will launch on November 10. The single will include another song composed by Kanno and sung by May'n as Sheryl and Nakajima as Ranka.

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling, and was followed by the Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film in 2011.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Illustration by Risa Ebata

©2007 BIGWEST/ MACROSS F PROJECT・ MBS

Source: Press release