Monster Hunter Rise Game Surpasses 8 Million Combined Shipments, Digital Sales

CAPCOM announced on Tuesday that its Monster Hunter Rise game has surpassed 8 million copies shipped in both physical and digital sales worldwide. The franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.

The game launched on PC via Steam on January 12. The version got a demo on October 13. The PC version of the game features 4K resolution, high-res textures, high framerates, optimized keyboard/mouse controls, voice chat, and ultrawide display. It also includes all content from the Nintendo Switch version up to November 2021.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for Monster Hunter Rise will debut for Switch and PC via Steam in summer 2022. The expansion will have an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It will feature a new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion will also bring back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch on March 2021. The game got a collaboration with CAPCOM 's Ghosts 'n' Goblins Resurrection game on October 29 and Sega 's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise on November 26.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug allows players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game include Magnamalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story features a rampage.

CAPCOM announced in October that it has shipped 20 million copies worldwide of its Monster Hunter: World game including the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition release.