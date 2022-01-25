25th Detective Conan Film Casts Former Nogizaka46 Idol Mai Shiraishi

Shiraishi voices Russian woman opposing terrorist bombers

The staff of Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween ( Meitantei Conan: Halloween no Hanayome ), the 25th anime film in the Detective Conan franchise , revealed on Wednesday that actress and former Nogizaka46 idol group member Mai Shiraishi will join the film as a guest cast member. She plays the character Erenika Lavrentyeva (Romanization not official) in her first voice acting role. Erenika leads a Russian unit opposing the terrorist bombers in the film, and is searching for Jinpei Matsuda due to an incident in the past, though Matsuda should have already passed away.

The film will open in Japan on April 15, 2022. Susumu Mitsunaka ( Haikyu!! ) is directing the film at TMS Entertainment . Takahiro Ōkura ( Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire , Detective Conan: The Crimson Love Letter ) is writing the screenplay. Gosho Aoyama is credited for the original work. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Psycho-Pass ) is composing the music for the film.

he movie will feature the franchise 's police academy characters: Rei Furuya, Jinpei Matsuda, Wataru Date, Kenji Hagiwara, and Hiromitsu Morofushi. Original creator Aoyama had previously teased that the police academy characters would be "taking the lead" in the 25th movie.

Confirmed cast members include: Minami Takayama as Conan Edogawa, Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri, Rikiya Koyama as Kogoro Mouri, and Toru Furuya as Tōru Amuro.

The movie takes places in Shibuya on Halloween. At the Shibuya Hikarie building, a certain wedding ceremony is taking place. There, Miwako Sato is in a wedding dress. Suddenly, an intruder bursts in, and Wataru Takagi is injured protecting Miwako. At the same time, the serial bombing criminal from the incident three years ago that killed Jinpei Matsuda (whom Miwako was in love with) escapes. Rei Furuya, who used to be a classmate of Jinpei's at the police academy, tracks the culprit down, but a mysterious costumed person appears and attaches a collar bomb to his neck. Conan hears about the incident that happened three years ago from Rei, and tries to disarm the collar bomb.

Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet ( Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan ) , the 24th film in the franchise , opened in Japan in April 2021 after a one-year COVID-19 delay. TMS Entertainment screened the world premiere of the film's English dub at Anime NYC in November 2021. The film also had a simultaneous release in 22 countries and territories outside of Japan.

The Meitantei Conan Keisatsu Gakkō Hen Wild Police Story (Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Police Story) television anime, which adapts the manga spinoff of the same name, will premiere on Yomiuri TV and NTV on December 4.

Two other spinoff manga are inspiring anime adaptations: Detective Conan: Hannin no Hanzawa-san and Detective Conan: Zero no Tea Time . Netflix will stream both anime worldwide.

Source: Comic Natalie