Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Game's Final Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC on March 18

Square Enix began streaming the final trailer for its Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin action game on Monday. The trailer previews the game's story.

English Version



Japanese Version



The game will launch for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store on March 18.

The game will get a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a digital artbook, digital mini soundtrack, and a DLC Season Pass with additional missions. Customers who pre-order the game digitally will receive 72-hour early access to the game and in-game items.

KOEI Temco Games' Team Ninja studio is developing the game.

Square Enix describes the game:

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts... Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain—are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in the exhilarating, action-packed battles!

Tetsuya Nomura is the game's character designer, and is also the creative producer in charge of concept. Kazushige Nojima is in charge of story and scenario. Daisuke Inoue is directing the game, and Jin Fujiwara is the producer.