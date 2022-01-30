My Hero Academia Manga Tops 65 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Manga tops 45 million copies in circulation in Japan

Shueisha announced on Sunday that Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga now has 65 million copies in circulation worldwide. The number includes copies in print and digital copies, but is not a sales statistic. The manga has a cumulative circulation of 45 million in Japan (including digital copies as well as copies in print sold and unsold).

Shueisha is also streaming a trailer for the manga's 33rd volume, which will ship on February 4. Some stores in Japan will distribute three special images drawn by Horikoshi alongside the new volume.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga entered its "final act" in March 2021.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes.

The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The sixth season will premiere in fall 2022.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. A third anime film titled My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission premiered in August 2021.



