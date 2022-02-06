Hawaii's KIKU-TV Relaunches as Part of KITV4 Network

Channel resumes airing Japanese, Filipino programming; will add Hawaiian cultural programming

The official website for Hawaii's KITV4 channel announced on January 31 that the KIKU-TV channel has relaunched as KITV4's sister channel. Byron Allen , owner of Allen Media Broadcasting and KITV4, closed the purchase of the channel on January 31.

The channel started airing on February 1 and features Japanese and Filipino programming, with plans to add Hawaiian cultural programming in the future. In addition, the channel also airs KITV4 Island News programming. The channel plans to air programming that had been aired on KIKU-TV before for the first few months, and then plans to add new programming. KITV4 newscasters stated the programming will include English subtitles.

KIKU-TV airs over the air on channel 20.1, and also airs on Spectrum (1009), HI Telecom (1020), Direct TV (20), and DISH (20).

KIKU-TV stopped airing Japanese and Filipino programming on June 28 and began airing ShopHQ at all times. According to the KITV4, the change was met with "tremendous public anger and strong social media responses."

KIKU-TV launched in the 1960s, and the channel has aired tokusatsu shows, live-action dramas, travel shows, and news programming from Asia and America.

The channel has in the past aired anime such as Baki the Grappler , Kiddy Grade , Shin-chan , Tenchi Muyo GXP , Blue Gender , and more through a partnership with FUNimation Channel , as well as other anime.

Source: KITV4's website (link 2)