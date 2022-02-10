Kirby and the Forgotten Land Game's Trailer Highlights Mouthful Mode

Switch game launches on March 25

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for the Kirby and the Forgotten Land Switch game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer highlights Kirby's Mouthful Mode ability, which allows Kirby to adopt the abilities of various consumable objects.

The game will launch for the Switch on March 25.

Nintendo describes the game:

Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure. Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies' abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

Kirby: Star Allies launched for Switch in March 2018.

Nintendo released the Kirby Fighters 2 fighting game for Switch in September 2020.