Frontwing's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Game Gets New TV Anime

Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game is getting a television anime adaptation. Bibury Animation Studio , which animated the game's original video animation ( OVA ) and sequel adaptations, will return to produce Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation .

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger OAV adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing released an English dub .

Anime director Tensho founded the new animation studio Bibury Animation Studio to produce the anime as its first work. Tensho also wrote and supervised the scripts. Akio Watanabe served as the anime's character designer and chief animation director. Ryuichiro Yamakawa planned and produced the anime. Frontwing funded the anime on its own instead of using a production committee.

The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched in July 2019, and it opened in theaters in Japan in November 2020. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel. The anime's cast reprised their roles from the previous anime.

The series' eighth and final volume (pictured left) launched for PC on Friday Prototype released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 01&02 on the Nintendo Switch in June 2020, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 03 in July 2020. The company published Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 04 digitally for Switch in September 2020, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 05 digitally for Switch in November 2020. Prototype released the sixth volume of the game for Switch on September 22. The sixth volume launched on PC via Steam in April 2019. The seventh volume launched on PC via Steam in July 2020.

Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan).

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web