Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Non-Scrambled Manga Ends

Manga's final volume ships on March 23

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine published the final chapter of Kanari Abe 's Warlords of Sigrdrifa: Non-Scrambled ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa Non-Scramble ) manga on Saturday. The manga's second and final compiled book volume will ship on March 23.

The manga is a slice-of-life spinoff of Aniplex 's original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ). Abe launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in July 2020, and the first volume shipped in November 2020.

In the anime's original story, the Pillars suddenly appeared above Earth, threatening all life. A god who called himself Odin came to the aid of humanity as it was driven to near complete defeat. To counter the Pillars, Odin declared a counterattack by bequeathing humanity with the battle maidens Walküres and the "herocraft" as their wings.

Several years later, the battle between humanity and Pillars rages on, with men supporting the Walküres as they soar through the treacherous skies to save the world. Japan is no exception. Three Walküres confront the giant Pillar looming over sacred Mt. Fuji. Each Walküre is skilled, but each also has issues. And now, an ace pilot has arrived from Europe.

The anime premiered in October 2020, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Yen Press licensed the anime's Warlords of Sigrdrifa Rusalka light novel spinoff series.