In/Spectre Anime Season 2 Reveals More Cast, October Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga revealed two new cast members, the October premiere date, and a new visual for the anime's second season on Friday.

The two new cast members include:

Makoto Furukawa as Masayuki Muroi, a stern-looking 32-year-old man who has lost his faith in humanity



Aoi Yūki as Yuki-Onna, a snow woman spirit that lives on a mountain and has a connection with Masayuki





Crunchyroll will stream the series.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) is returning to direct the second season of the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) is again in charge of the series scripts. Kentarou Matsumoto ( D-Frag! , animation director for In/Spectre season 1) is the character designer and chief animation director. NAS is producing the project.

The anime's first season was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan in January 2020, and it aired 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Takatoshi Honda ( RIN-NE conceptual design) designed the characters and served as chief animation director for the anime's first season.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the supernatural mystery romance:

When she was still just a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by yokai. These spirits made her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and human worlds, but this power came at a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, she watches out for dangerous yokai while developing feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an incident with a yokai has given him healing powers. He's surprised when Kotoko asks him to team up to handle renegade yokai, preserving the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

Katase launched the manga based on a 2011 novel by Shirodaira ( Spiral , The Record of a Fallen Vampire , Blast of Tempest ) in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015. The manga's 16th compiled book volume shipped in December 2021.