In/Spectre Anime Gets 2nd Season

Kodansha announced on Friday that the television anime of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase 's In/Spectre ( Kyokō Suiri or Invented Interface ) manga will have a second season. Kodansha revealed a visual and promotional video for the second season that recaps the events and characters from the first season, but it did not reveal a premiere date.

The anime's first season was a Crunchyroll co-production and part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. The series premiered in Japan on January 11 earlier this year, and it aired 12 episodes. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the anime.

Keiji Gotoh ( Kiddy Grade , Endride , Sengoku Collection ) directed the first season of the anime at Brains Base , and Noboru Takagi ( Durarara!! , Golden Kamuy , Kuroko's Basketball ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takatoshi Honda ( RIN-NE conceptual design) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. NAS presented the project.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the supernatural mystery romance:

When she was still just a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by yokai. These spirits made her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and human worlds, but this power came at a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, she watches out for dangerous yokai while developing feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an incident with a yokai has given him healing powers. He's surprised when Kotoko asks him to team up to handle renegade yokai, preserving the thin line between reality and the supernatural.

Katase launched the manga based on a 2011 novel by Shirodaira ( Spiral , The Record of a Fallen Vampire , Blast of Tempest ) in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in April 2015.