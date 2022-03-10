Dance Dance Danseur Ballet Anime's Promo Video Reveals More Cast, April 8 Debut

The official website for the television anime of George Asakura 's Dance Dance Danseur manga began streaming the show's promotional video on Friday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere in the Super Animeism programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels on April 8. The show will stream in Japan only on Disney+ 's Star content hub.

The site also revealed a new visual, and two more cast members. Kouki Uchiyama will play Ruō Mori and Kaede Hondo will play Miyako Godai.

Daiki Yamashita stars in the anime as protagonist Junpei Murao.

Munehisa Sakai ( Zombie Land Saga ) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Yoshimi Narita ( My Senpai Is Annoying , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is in charge of the series scripts. Hitomi Hasegawa ( Twittering Birds Never Fly: The Clouds Gather animation director) is designing the characters. Naoya Homan is the dance choreographer, and Hajime Ohtani is the ballet technical director with ballet animation directors Tsuyoshi Kuwahara and Atsushi Ogasawara . MICHIRU is composing the music.

YUKI will perform the opening theme song "Narihibiku Kagiri" (As Long as it Reverberates), and rock band Hitorie will perform the ending theme song "Kaze, Hana" (Wind, Flower).

The project marks the first time a manga by Asakura is getting an anime.

The manga centers on Junpei Murao, who was fascinated with ballet as a child, but in his second year of middle school, his father passed away and he decided he needed to become more "masculine," and he gave up on his aspirations. While still having an attachment to ballet, he takes up the martial art of Jeet Kune Do, and becomes popular in his class. Then one day, a new transfer student named Miyako Godai arrives in Junpei's class, and her mother runs a ballet studio. Miyako realizes that Junpei is interested in ballet, and invites him to do ballet together.

Asakura ( A Perfect Day for Love Letters , Piece of Cake , Drowning Love ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015, and is ongoing.

