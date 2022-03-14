Discotek Reveals Restoration Releases of Darkstalkers, Devilman, More Titles

Discotek Media announced during its "Mega Discotek Day" livestream on Monday that it will release new restorations of the following titles on home video:

Title: Cyber City Oedo 808

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, two English dubs

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: TBD

The director of the three-episode OVA Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust , Wicked City ) is supervising the new 2K transfer. The remastered version will release as a Steelbook including both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the English dub . Discotek released the OVA on home video in March 2021.

The Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA debuted in 1990. Central Park Media previously released the anime on VHS and DVD.



Title: Violence Jack

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will feature a new 2K transfer of the uncensored version of the anime, marking the first completely uncensored release of the anime anywhere. Episodes 2 and 3 will release in both 16:9 and 4:3 formats. Discotek released the OVA series on home video in 2015.

The Violence Jack OVA series consists of three, one-hour episodes from 1986, 1988, and 1990, respectively. It is based on Go Nagai 's ( Cutie Honey , Devilman , Mazinger Z ) longest running manga series. Manga Entertainment released all three on dubbed VHS tapes in 1996, and Right Stuf 's Critical Mass label released the episodes on uncut subtitled VHS.



Title: Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will feature a new 2K transfer of the anime film, as well as bonus features such as a digest film, a music video, an art gallery, liner notes, a music selection track, and a special Laserdisc swap animation. Discotek previously released the Project A-ko anime, and the Project A-ko 2: Plot of the Daitokuji Financial Group , Project A-ko 3: Cinderella Rhapsody , and Project A-ko 4: Final anime films.



Title: Darkstalkers ( Night Warriors - Darkstalkers' Revenge )

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will feature a new HD upscale, and subtitles will include the English and Japanese names (viewers can choose between them). Discotek released the OVA in 2015.

The 1997-1998 original video anime adapts CAPCOM 's Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors (Vampire: The Night Warriors ) game and subsequent titles.



Title: Kekkaishi

Language: Japanese with English subtitles, English dub

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will feature a new HD upscale. Discotek released the 52-episode anime on Crunchyroll on May 12.

The anime adaptation of Yellow Tanabe 's Kekkaishi supernatural action manga ran from 2006 to 2008.



Title: Devilman

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will feature a new high quality upscale from Japan and revised subtitles. Discotek released the original 39-episode television anime series on DVD in 2014.

Go Nagai created both the classic horror action manga Devilman and the first Devilman television anime simultaneously in 1972. The franchise has over a dozen different spinoffs and remakes.



Title: Uzumaki live-action film

Language: Japanese with English subtitles

Release Format: Blu-ray Disc

Release Window: 2022

The release will be the first Blu-ray Disc release for the film in the world, and will feature a revised subtitle translation. The release will launch a new line of live-action releases for Discotek titled Nihon Nights.

The Uzumaki live-action horror film is based on Junji Ito 's 1998-1999 manga and it opened in 2000. Discotek released the film on DVD in 2009.



