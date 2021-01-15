Discotek Adds Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA, Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar Special

Discotek Media announced on Thursday that it will release the Cyber City Oedo 808 OVA and the Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar anime special on March 30.

The company will also release the previously announced Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine series, Hajime no Ippo Collection 2 (with episodes 25-48), and Submarine Super 99 on March 30. All the releases are available for pre-order now on Right Stuf .

Cyber City Oedo 808 will feature English and Japanese audio (including both the U.S. and U.K. versions of the English dub) and English subtitles. Discotek describes the anime:

The year is 2808. The place: Oedo, a cybernetic megalopolis of the future where the dreams of a brighter tomorrow are drowning in a tide of violence, vice, and villainy. Driven to breaking point, the forces of law and order are left with no choice but to use the very criminals they capture to help hunt their own kind. Enter hardened cybercriminals Sengoku, Gogul, and Benten. Presented by police chief Hasegawa with a stark choice, they must decide to either rot in jail for the rest of their lives, or join a special force of the Cyber Police and possibly get one more chance at freedom. With their less than subtle blend of extreme violence and excessive swearing, some hard justice is coming to Oedo. With each criminal apprehended and each successful mission completed, the state will agree to reduce their sentences. But with each of them serving a 300-year stretch, and Hasegawa keeping them in line with explosive collars, will they survive long enough to be free men once again?

Yoshiaki Kawajiri ( Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust , Wicked City ) directed the three-episode OVA , which debuted in 1990. Central Park Media previously released the anime on VHS and DVD.



Discotek Media will release Lupin III: Missed by a Dollar with English and Japanese audio and English subtitles. Discotek describes the special:

Lupin swipes a ring from a New York auction, and Zenigata is hot on his trail... along with a gun-toting, former-KGB brute named Nabikov. Nabikov's boss is Cynthia, the lady in charge of the BOW: Bank of the World. Cynthia knows the ring is actually a guide to the location of a fantastic brooch once worn by conquerors of years past. The brooch, it is said, gave them special powers to become more than mere men and women, and make their marks on history. Can Lupin and his cohorts find the brooch before Cynthia uses it to make her own mark with bloody, international war?

The 90-minute special first aired in Japan in 2000. Hideki Tonokatsu ( Requiem from the Darkness , Silent Möbius ) directed the special.

