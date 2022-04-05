Aksys Games Releases Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆ Breath Shooting Game in English

Game launches for PS4, Switch in N. America in summer 2022

Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that Kaminari Games' Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath , the scrolling shoot 'em up game based on Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid ( Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon ) manga, will launch in English for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America in summer 2022.

Aksys Games describes the story:

After receiving a cryptic email, Miss Kobayashi and her maids go to Takiya's house to investigate. There they are mysteriously (and overdramatically, let's face it) sucked into the PC.

The game launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch on March 24.

The limited first edition of the physical packaged edition includes a guidebook, bonus exclusive manga by four creators, and a Weiß Schwarz PR card in an exclusive illustrated box.

Kaminari Games is a subsidiary of Moss, who is best known for developing the Raiden series of scrolling shooters. Kaminari Games worked on the Switch version of Raiden V .

Coolkyoushinja began the ongoing Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid manga in the inaugural issue of Monthly Action magazine in May 2013.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.

The series inspired an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation that premiered in Japan in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in April 2020.

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the anime's second season, premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funiamtion is streaming an English dub . The anime got a special "Volume S" on Blu-ray Disc and DVD that will includes an unaired episode titled "Nippon no Omotenashi (Attend wa Dragon Desu)" (Japanese Hospitality (My Attendant Is a Dragon)). Volume S shipped on January 19.

Source: Press release