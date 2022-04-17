News
Naohito Miyoshi, Shin Yoshida Launch Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories Manga on April 21
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise revealed more details on April 7 for the new manga that is launching in the June issue of Shueisha's V Jump magazine on April 21. The new manga is titled Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories. The manga is related to the Official Card Game, which is abbreviated as "OCG." The manga will center on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family.
Naohito Miyoshi (Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal, Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V manga) is drawing the manga, and Shin Yoshida (series composition for Yu-Gi-Oh!, Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime) is in charge of the story. Konami Digital Entertainment is credited with planning cooperation.
The manga will serialize alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!, the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, premiered on April 3. The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Naoya Sugita and Masahiro Hikokubo launched a new manga for the anime series in the May issue of Saikyō Jump on April 4.
Source: Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise's website