Naohito Miyoshi, Shin Yoshida Launch Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories Manga on April 21

Manga to center on Sky Striker Ace - Raye

The official website for the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise revealed more details on April 7 for the new manga that is launching in the June issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on April 21. The new manga is titled Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Stories . The manga is related to the Official Card Game, which is abbreviated as "OCG." The manga will center on Sky Striker Ace - Raye, who resolves to fight in order to protect her beloved family.

Naohito Miyoshi ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V manga) is drawing the manga, and Shin Yoshida (series composition for Yu-Gi-Oh! , Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime) is in charge of the story. Konami Digital Entertainment is credited with planning cooperation.

The manga will serialize alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structures manga. Masashi Sato launched the manga in June 2019. The series is also related to the franchise's Official Card Game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! , the eighth main anime series in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, premiered on April 3. The anime is set in the birthplace of the popular card game Rush Duel, Mutsuba-cho. Naoya Sugita and Masahiro Hikokubo launched a new manga for the anime series in the May issue of Saikyō Jump on April 4.