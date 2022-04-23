Mitei no Hanashi Performs New Ending Theme for Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime

The official website for the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kōji Inada 's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga announced on Saturday that singer-songwriter Mitei no Hanashi ( Peach Boy Riverside ending theme) will perform the show's new ending theme song "Tobutori wa" (The Flying Bird is). The song will debut in the show with the 75th episode on April 30. The new theme song will mark the show's entry into its seventh cours (quarter of a year).

The anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime as it airs. The show went on hiatus after the Toei Animation hack in early March, and aired its first new episode in six weeks on April 16.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) is supervising the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) is designing the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) is the art director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. Aya Mori is in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii is credited for supervising the original manga. Toei Animation is producing the anime, which is a hybrid of CG and 2D animation.

