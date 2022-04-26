Touring After the Apocalypse's Sakae Saito Launches Super Cub Spinoff Manga

Manga centering on character Reiko launches on April 29

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website announced on Tuesday that Sakae Saito ( Touring After the Apocalypse ) will launch a spinoff manga of Tone Koken 's Super Cub light novels on April 29. The manga will center on the character Reiko.

The post stated that Saito is a lover of motorcycles.

Kadokawa 's Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint began releasing Tone Koken 's Super Cub novels with illustrations by Hiro in May 2017. The novel series' eighth and final volume launched on March 1. Kanitan launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in December 2017.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2021.

Sakae Saito recently launched the apocalyptic travel manga Shūmatsu Touring ( Touring After the Apocalypse ) in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in September 2020. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Saito previously drew the manga for the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko franchise . Saito launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2017, and ended it in March 2019. Kadokawa published the third and final volume in April 2019.

Saito also drew the Buddy Complex - Senjō no Coupling and Heavy Object S manga.