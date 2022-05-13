News
GrimGrimoire OnceMore Remastered Game's Trailer Reveals, Previews Cast

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches for PS4, Switch on July 28

Nippon Ichi Software began streaming the third promotional video for GrimGrimoire OnceMore, its remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The video reveals and previews new cast members.

The cast includes:

The game will launch in Japan on July 28.

The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster will include improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There will be new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.

The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.

Sources: Nippon Ichi Software's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (簗島)

