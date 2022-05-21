Hyperdimension Neptunia Anime's 3rd New OVA Releases in April 2023

The official website for the Hyperdimension Neptunia anime revealed on Friday the third new OVA in the franchise will release in April 2023. The OVA is titled Chō Jigen Game Neptune : Hidamari no Little Purple .

The OVA will release as either as a serial code or as a Blu-ray Disc bundled with a new 1/7-scale Neptune Little Purple ver. figure. The limited edition version with the Blu-ray Disc is slated to ship on April 26, 2023.

The OVA features a returning cast. Masahiro Mukai and Shogo Yasukawa both return as director and scriptwriter, respectively. Hitomi Takechi is once again the character designer. Okuru to Noboru is also returning for animation production. Urimo is credited for the Little Purple design.

The first new OVA in the franchise, Chō Jigen Game Neptune The Animation: Nepu no Natsuyasumi , released in Japan in July 2019. Idea Factory International released the anime on Steam in fall 2020.

The second OVA , Hyperdimension Neptunia Nep Nep Darake no Festival , will be viewable only through a serial code on a PlayPic Card bundled with Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which will debut in October 2022. A Limited Edition version of the new figure, which includes the Nep Nep Darake no Festival OVA on a Blu-ray Disc, as well as the new Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep game, will also be available on October 26, 2022.

Funimation streamed the 2013 Hyperdimension Neptunia television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

The latest game in the franchise, Hyperdimension Neptunia Sisters vs Sisters ( Chō Jigen Game Neptune Sisters vs Sisters ), launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 21.