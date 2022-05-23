Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Season 2's Opening Sequence Streamed

New visual featuring main characters also revealed for show that debuted onon Monday

Musical group Millennium Parade began streaming the opening sequence on Monday for the second season of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime.

The staff of the anime also revealed a new visual.

Daiki Tsuneta 's Millennium Parade project performs both the opening theme song "Secret Ceremony" and the ending theme song "No Time to Cast Anchor." Tsuneta's creative label PERIMETRON also produced the opening sequence, and Millennium Parade members Shū Sasaki and Yūhei Kanbe directed the opening sequence. Flying Dog produced the music, and Sony Music Labels collaborated on the theme songs.

The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix on Monday. The show features a returning cast. The show also features a returning staff, including directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki and anime studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) also returned as the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) composed the music.

The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 - Sustainable Warfare), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters. Netflix began streaming the film on May 9.

