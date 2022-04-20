Netflix Streams Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Compilation Film's on May 9

2nd season debuts on May 23

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War ( Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō ), the compilation film of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime's first season, on May 9.

The film opened in Japan on November 12 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters.

The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes.

The second season will premiere worlwide on Netflix on May 23.

Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki are again directing the project at Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) is returning as the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) are composing the music. Toda is best known for composing the music of the Metal Gear Solid series alongside Harry Gregson-Williams, and Toda and Jinnouchi collaborated on the Ultraman anime. The pair also composed the soundtracks for the Halo 4 and Halo 5 games.

Masamune Shirow is once again credited as the original creator of the Ghost in the Shell manga , and the returning scriptwriters are Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ), Ryou Higaki ( The Eccentric Family , Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit ), Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal , Gurren Lagann ), Harumi Doki (Ultraman, Cyborg 009 Call of Justice ), Dai Sato ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Samurai Champloo , Eureka Seven ), and Daisuke Daitō .

Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta previously stated during an interview that the anime would have two 12-episode seasons, with Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) directing one of the seasons, and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed ) directing the other.

Source: Email correspondence