SSSS.Gridman Spinoff Manga Gridman Dogma Ends

Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website published the final chapter of Hazumu Sazuka 's Gridman Dogma manga on April 26.

The manga centers on man named Vise, who yearns to be a hero, but is never chosen. He meets a girl who is able to transform into a form of Gridman. The two dub themselves Hyper Agents, and journey in the computer world. They seek out those who need their help, not for the sake of justice, but for narcissism.

Sazuka launched the manga in Kurage Bunch in April 2021. The manga is a spinoff of Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's SSSS.Gridman franchise . Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2021.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for spring 2020 but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The SSSS.Dynazenon anime premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger are planning a new anime film project in the "Gridman Universe."

