SSSS.Dynazenon Anime Ends With Tease for 'Next Gridman Universe'

"Gridman x Dynazeon" teased in anime's 12th, final episode

The 12th and final broadcast episode of Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project ended on Saturday with a teaser card for the "Next Gridman Universe" and the words "Gridman x Dynazemon." The SSSS.Gridman anime was the previous anime in the "Gridman Universe."

The anime premiered on April 2. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

"Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya returned from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica returned from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime. Maaya Uchida performs the ending theme song "Strobe Memory."

Tokusatsu studio Tsuburaya Productions is producing a live-action video series titled "Gridknight Fight" for the Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video releases of the SSSS.Dynazenon , with one episode for each of the four home video volumes. The home video volumes of SSSS.Dynazenon ship on June 16, July 21, September 15, and October 20, respectively.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.