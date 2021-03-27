SSSS.Dynazenon Anime Unveils New Video, Funimation Stream

The official website for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Imperfect" by Masayoshi Ōishi . The site also unveiled a new visual for the anime. In addition, Funimation announced on the same day that it will stream the anime beginning on April 2.

Funimation will stream the anime for users in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, Russia, and Scandinavia.

The anime will premiere on MBS on April 2 at 2:55 a.m. JST (effectively, April 3). The show will also air on BS11 and Tokyo MX .

The anime's cast includes:

(from left to right in image above)

(from left to right in image above)

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

"Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is returning from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime. Maaya Uchida will perform the ending theme song "Strobe Memory."

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.