Maaya Uchida Performs Ending Theme for SSSS.Dynazenon Anime

Voice actress and singer Maaya Uchida announced on Twitter on Sunday that she will perform the ending theme song "Strobe Memory for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project. Uchida's single for the song, her 12th single, will ship on May 12.

The anime will premiere in April 2021, and stars:

(from left to right in image above)

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

"Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is returning from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.