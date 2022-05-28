Rina Hidaka Joins Cast of Aharen-san wa Hakarenai Anime

Hidaka plays Reina Aharen's younger sister Eru

The official website for the television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga revealed on Saturday that Rina Hidaka is joining the show's cast as Eru Aharen, the younger sister to Reina Aharen. Eru appeared in the show's ninth episode.

The anime premiered in the Animeism block on April 1. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan and is also streaming an English dub.

The teen romantic comedy follows the "indecipherable" daily life of short, quiet Reina Aharen and Raidō who sits next to her in class. Aharen is not so good at gauging the distance between people (or personal boundaries), and Raidō initially sensed some distance between the two of them. Then one day, when Raidō picked up the eraser that Aharen had dropped, the distance between them suddenly became uncomfortably close. From "way too distant" to "way too close" ... Aharen is simply unpredictable.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Servant × Service , Valkyria Chronicles ) is serving as chief director, and Tomoe Makino ( Woodpecker Detective's Office ) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , Sekirei , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of the series scripts, and is also writing them with Ayumu Hisao and Kotsukotsu . Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) is designing the characters.

Yahiro, Tomoko Iwasa , Chie Mishima , and Yūki Fukuchi are serving as the chief animation directors. Satoru Kousaki ( BEASTARS , Lucky Star , Oreimo ) and MONACA ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Servant × Service , Wagnaria!! ) are composing the music. The Chinese streaming service bilibili is presenting the project.

The unit TrySail performs the opening theme song "Hanarenai Kyori" (Inseparable Distance), while the unit HaKoniwalily performs the ending theme song "Kyori-Kan" (A Sense of Distance).

Mizu launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2017, and the series is ongoing.