Tonko House's Oni: Thunder God's Tale Series Unveils Miyuki Sawashiro in English Cast With Teaser

Netflix posted a teaser for Oni: Thunder God's Tale, the upcoming CG-animated series from California-based studio Tonko House , on Thursday. The teaser announces the English dub cast which includes Japanese voice actress Miyuki Sawashiro .





The cast also includes Momona Tamada, Archie Yates, Craig Robinson, Tantoo Cardinal, Brittany Ishibashi, Omar Miller, Anna Akana, Charlet Takahashi Chung, Yuki Matsuzaki, Seth Carr, Robert Kondo and George Takei .

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that the series will be four-episode "animated event series," and it describes the story:

In a world filled with the oddball gods and monsters of Japanese mythology, one of the creature's free-spirited daughters, Onari, is determined to follow in the footsteps of the mighty heroes of lore, but her unique powers are yet to be revealed. Does she have what it takes to fight to protect her peaceful village from the encroaching threat of the gods' mysterious enemies, the "Oni"?

Tonko House is producing the series with Japanese visual effects studio Megalis VFX as well as CG studios Marza and Anima.

Daisuke "Dice" Tsutsumi ( Hayao Miyazaki 's nephew-in-law, art director on Toy Story 3 and other works by Disney and Pixar) is the project's creator and showrunnner. He describes the project and the English cast: "The story of a brave girl caught between two worlds divided is, at its core, not only a very personal story for me, but one that's become personal for everyone involved including our absolute dream cast. Every one of these incredible talents from our dream list accepted with such passion and empathy for the story, and collaborating with them has been equally humbling and inspiring. They've given souls to our characters and unparalleled performances for our animators."

Mari Okada ( Toradora! , A Lull in the Sea , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Kiznaiver , Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , Her Blue Sky , A Whisker Away ) is scripting the series.

Robert Kondo is an executive producer alongside Tsutsumi and Kane Lee. Sara K. Sampson is also a producer on the series, as well as one of the co-executive producers with Megan Bartel.

Tsutsumi and Kondo founded Tonko House in 2014 and debuted the 18-minute Oscar-nominated short film "The Dam Keeper" in the same year.

Tonko House and Hulu Japan produced Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems ( Pig: Oka no Ue no Dam Keeper or "Pig: The Dam Keeper at the Top of the Hill"), a series of animated shorts based on "The Dam Keeper." The series debuted at the Short Shorts Film Festival event in Tokyo in June 2017, and began streaming on Hulu Japan in August 2017.

The studio also handled story concept, composition, and design for Mystery of Kumamon , the planned anime centering on the Kumamoto Prefecture 's Kumamon mascot character.

