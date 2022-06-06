Punpee Performs Ending Theme for 1st New Mr. Osomatsu Anime Film

1st of 2 new films opens on July 8

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise revealed on Monday that hip-hop artist PUNPEE ( ODDTAXI music) will perform the ending theme song for Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ (Mr. Osomatsu: The Hipipo Tribe and the Glistening Fruit), the first of two new anime films. The ending theme is titled "Ignition!!! feat. Matsuno-ke 6-Kyōdai & Hipipo-Zoku to Akazuka-ku no Nakama-tachi" (Ignition!!! feat. The Matsuno Sextuplets & Hipipo Tribe and the Friends of Akazuka Ward).

Starting on July 8, the film will have a limited screening run throughout Japan to commemorate the anime's sixth anniversary. Another film will follow in 2023.

In the franchise's first "epic adventure," the Matsuno sextuplets embark on a grand journey to seek the legendary fruit that will grant any wish if eaten. They make their way to a mysterious island, where they find themselves pursued by the equally mysterious Hipipo tribe.

The film will feature a returning cast and a mostly returning staff. AŌP is returning with a new "Reiwa version" of the television anime's first opening theme song, "Hanamaru Pippi wa Yoiko Dake." The new version rearranges the song for an "adventurous" theme to fit the film, and will serve as the film's theme song.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The franchise also includes three anime seasons, an anime film, various anime shorts, and a live-action film.