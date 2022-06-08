Key's Prima Doll Anime Unveils New Video, July 8 Premiere

The official website for Visual Arts/Key 's mixed media project Prima Doll unveiled a new visual, promotional video, and manga information for the franchise on Wednesday. The video previews the anime, and features the anime's opening theme song "Tin Toy Melody" by Chat Noir, a group comprised of the anime's five main voice actresses as their characters. It also reveals the anime's July 8 premiere date.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and MBS on July 8, on BS Asahi on July 10, and on AT-X on July 11.

The franchise will have two different manga adaptations. The announcement did not reveal a launch date for either manga. The first is Prima Doll New Order (seen left below), which will run under Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic manga label on the ComicWalker and Nico Nico Seiga websites. Yuriko Asami , who previously drew the Angel Beats!: Heaven's Door and Angel Beats! -The Last Operation for Visual Arts/Key 's Angel Beats! project, will draw the manga.

The second manga, Prima Doll ~Yōkoso Kuronekotei e~ (seen right), will run on the Comic Bushiroad web manga site. Daiko Toda will draw the manga.

The anime's cast includes Azumi Waki as Haizakura, Tomori Kusunoki as Karasuba, Miyu Tomita as Gekka, Yuki Nakashima as Hо̄kiboshi, Akari Kitō as Retzel, Ayumu Murase as Nagi Tōma, Misaki Kuno as Chiyo, and Ayaka Suwa as Otome Okunomiya.

Tensho ( Azur Lane , Rewrite ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio . Tōya Okano and KAI are in charge of the screenplay and series composition. Akane Yano is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director. Na-Ga , Fuzichoco , Yui Hara , En Morikura , and lack are credited as the original character designers.

The project centers on autonomous mechanical dolls, or automata. They work at Kuronekotei, a coffee shop that sits at the corner of the fifth district of the imperial capital. However, they were originally made as weapons for a great war that ended a few years ago. Now, they have been restored and dressed in shiny kimonos.

Visual Arts/Key announced the project in October 2020. The project also includes figures by Kotobukiya , a short story serialization, and web novels.