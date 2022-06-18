×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Atom The Beginning's Tetsuro Kasahara Draws Manga Mini-Series

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
4-chapter manga launches on June 24

Manga creator Tetsuro Kasahara announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he will draw a new four-chapter manga mini-series that will launch on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website on June 24. Kasahara did not reveal the manga's title, but revealed an illustration of the manga.

Kasahara launched the Atom The Beginning manga in Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine in December 2014 as a prequel of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy manga. The manga moved to Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website in 2020. Tezuka's son Makoto Tezuka handles the editorial supervision of the manga, and the series is in collaboration with Tezuka Productions. Masami Yuuki (Patlabor the Mobile Police, Birdy the Mighty creator) is credited with "concept works" for the series. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 17th volume on May 27. The manga is on hiatus and will enter its new "Tobio Arc" upon returning this fall.

Titan Comics licensed the manga will release the first volume on October 11, and the second volume on December 13.

Source: Tetsuro Kasahara's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives