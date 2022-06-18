News
Atom The Beginning's Tetsuro Kasahara Draws Manga Mini-Series
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga creator Tetsuro Kasahara announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he will draw a new four-chapter manga mini-series that will launch on Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website on June 24. Kasahara did not reveal the manga's title, but revealed an illustration of the manga.
『アトムザビギニング』再開までの間に描く、全4話のみのカサハラテツロー・オリジナル漫画。— カサハラテツロー (@tetsurokasahara) June 14, 2022
6月24日(金)より、コミプレ( @heros_1101 )にて配信します。
よろしくお願いします。 pic.twitter.com/BQZK79eY8w
Kasahara launched the Atom The Beginning manga in Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine in December 2014 as a prequel of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy manga. The manga moved to Hero's Inc.'s Comiplex website in 2020. Tezuka's son Makoto Tezuka handles the editorial supervision of the manga, and the series is in collaboration with Tezuka Productions. Masami Yuuki (Patlabor the Mobile Police, Birdy the Mighty creator) is credited with "concept works" for the series. Hero's Inc. published the manga's 17th volume on May 27. The manga is on hiatus and will enter its new "Tobio Arc" upon returning this fall.
Titan Comics licensed the manga will release the first volume on October 11, and the second volume on December 13.
Source: Tetsuro Kasahara's Twitter account