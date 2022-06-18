×
Tokyo Revengers Anime Replaces Tatsuhisa Suzuki With Masaya Fukunishi as Draken

posted on by Egan Loo
Plans for cast change announced in December

The new promotional video for the anime of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers franchise revealed the new cast member for Ken "Doraken/Draken" Ryūgūji on Sunday. Masaya Fukunishi is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Draken's voice. The anime's website confirms Fukunishi will be in the upcoming Blu-ray box, as well as the broadcast, streaming, and other versions of the anime from July onward.


The anime's production committee announced the pending cast change in December after discussions between Suzuki's talent agency and the committee.

