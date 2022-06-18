News
Tokyo Revengers Anime Replaces Tatsuhisa Suzuki With Masaya Fukunishi as Draken
posted on by Egan Loo
Plans for cast change announced in December
The new promotional video for the anime of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers franchise revealed the new cast member for Ken "Doraken/Draken" Ryūgūji on Sunday. Masaya Fukunishi is replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Draken's voice. The anime's website confirms Fukunishi will be in the upcoming Blu-ray box, as well as the broadcast, streaming, and other versions of the anime from July onward.
The anime's production committee announced the pending cast change in December after discussions between Suzuki's talent agency and the committee.
Source: Comic Natalie
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history