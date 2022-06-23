Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime Reveals Ending Theme Song, Previews Opening Theme Song

The official website for Science SARU 's upcoming television anime Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) revealed on Thursday that Hack'nBerry, a unit composed of the main voice actors Mira Kawakatsu (Berry) and Anna Nagase (Hack), will perform the ending theme song "Aimuin Love." Staff also began streaming a video of the creditless opening theme song "1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 LOVE" by Clammbon .

The opening and ending theme songs, as well as three original soundtracks, will launch on July 3.

The website also revealed that the anime will get 12 collaboration songs by different artists. The first four songs' artists are Kōtarō Saitō (with leift), Yebisu303 and welling (up), TWEEDEES., and coconut shell. The songs will be available on subscription and download services following each episode's broadcast.

The cast includes:

Mira Kawakatsu as Berry

Anna Nagase as Hack

Miyu Irino as Finn

Setsuji Satoh as Hank

Sayuri Sadaoka as Madam 44

Rie Kugimiya as Smiley

? as Mister Watson

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 11:00 p.m. JST. The series will also air on MBS and BS4.

Crunchyroll will stream Yurei Deco this summer, and it describes the series:

From Science SARU comes an original story based on The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. The story begins when Berry, an average girl from an average home, meets Hack, a girl who looks like a boy. Charmed by Hack, Berry meets up with the team Hack leads, the Ghost Detectives Club. Members of this club are “socially dead,” working invisibly within the digitally controlled society of Tom Sawyer. As she works with the group, Berry learns about Zero, a mysterious figure who lurks within Tom Sawyer's underground. She and Hack decide to chase down this figure, and in time, the truth behind the city is revealed…

Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) is directing the anime, and Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) is in charge of series scripts.

The musical artists contributing to the anime are mito from the group Clammbon , Kōtarō Saitō , and Yebisu303 . Clammbon has performed theme songs for such anime as Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food From Another World , Polar Bear's Café , and She and Her Cat -Everything Flows- . mito has composed anime soundtracks for such anime as Flip Flappers , and Alice & Zoroku under the alias TO-MAS .

Sources: Yurei Deo anime's website, Comic Natalie